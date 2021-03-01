Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vanessa Denise Martin Green
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Vanessa

Green

Celebration of Life for Vanessa Denise Martin Green will be conducted 11:00 AM; Tuesday, March 2nd at the Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. interment will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.

Vanessa was born May 25, 1969 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Archie 'Martin and Marie Martin Brown.

Vanessa graduated from Wilson high School in 1987.

Vanessa was preceded in death to her parents; sister, Audrey Johnson, paternal grandparents; Andell and Henry Martin Sr., maternal grandparents, Hosie and Josephine Johnson, sister in law; Joyce Ann Green.

She leaves to cherish precious memories: Ronnie Green, her husband, sisters, Monica Martin Taylor and Tawanna Martin Rose (Gerald), nephew, Isa Rose, four brothers; Anthony Brown (Lori), Terrance Hines (Sylvia), Tahashi McAllister, and Tyrone Wilson , mother in law, Elizabeth Green; sisters-in law, Sophia Cooper, Areatha Green; brothers- in – law, Roland Green, and Howard Green, uncles; Ronnie Johnson, Lavern Johnson (Sylvia), Henry Martin Jr.; aunts; Sarah Isaac, Brenda Martin, Elizabeth Martin McClary, and Martha Miller Gibson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or you may visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Mar
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Mar
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We here at The Greater Highway Church of Christ do mourn with you, and are praying for your comfort and strength during this time.
Elder Ezekiel Haines
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results