Vanessa
Green
Celebration of Life for Vanessa Denise Martin Green will be conducted 11:00 AM; Tuesday, March 2nd at the Outdoor Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. interment will follow in the Florence National Cemetery.
Vanessa was born May 25, 1969 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Archie 'Martin and Marie Martin Brown.
Vanessa graduated from Wilson high School in 1987.
Vanessa was preceded in death to her parents; sister, Audrey Johnson, paternal grandparents; Andell and Henry Martin Sr., maternal grandparents, Hosie and Josephine Johnson, sister in law; Joyce Ann Green.
She leaves to cherish precious memories: Ronnie Green, her husband, sisters, Monica Martin Taylor and Tawanna Martin Rose (Gerald), nephew, Isa Rose, four brothers; Anthony Brown (Lori), Terrance Hines (Sylvia), Tahashi McAllister, and Tyrone Wilson , mother in law, Elizabeth Green; sisters-in law, Sophia Cooper, Areatha Green; brothers- in – law, Roland Green, and Howard Green, uncles; Ronnie Johnson, Lavern Johnson (Sylvia), Henry Martin Jr.; aunts; Sarah Isaac, Brenda Martin, Elizabeth Martin McClary, and Martha Miller Gibson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 1, 2021.