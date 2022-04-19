Vera Henderson
Floyd
Vera Henderson Floyd, widow of James Carlisle Floyd, of Lake City, SC, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Born in Lake City, August 9, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Fred Henderson and Vido Brown Henderson.
Mrs. Floyd was a former member of Lake City United Methodist Church and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Sumter.
Surviving are one son, James Norwood Floyd (Patsy) of Lake City, SC; one daughter, Gwen Floyd McElveen of Sumter; 5 grandchildren, Ben Floyd (Sarah) of Lugoff, SC, Todd McElveen (Amanda) of Charleston, SC, Jason McElveen (Alysia) of Los Angeles, CA, Matthew Floyd (Brooks), Jeffery Floyd (Louisa) all of Charleston, SC; 8 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Nelle Floyd of Charleston, SC.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Carlisle Floyd formerly of Charleston, SC.
A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday in the Lake City Cemetery, Lake City, SC with Rev. Angela Marshall officiating.
Because of the loving, compassionate, and professional care given to our mother, the family would like memorials to be given to the Covenant Place Employee Fund at 2825 Carter Road, Sumter, SC 29150.
On-line condolences may be made at www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 19, 2022.