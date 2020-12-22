Menu
Vera Mae Jeffords
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Worthington Funeral Home Inc
405 E Strawberry Blvd
Chadbourn, NC
Vera Mae

Jeffords

Vera Mae Feagin Jeffords, age 93 of Nichols, SC, died on Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home.

Vera Mae was born on March 7, 1927 in Lake City, to the late Leroy and Martha Strickland Feagin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Jeffords; three sons, Donnie Ray Jeffords, Ronald Leroy Jeffords, Larry L. Jeffords, and several siblings.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Byrd Cemetery in Timmonsville, SC, with Rev. Fred Evans, Jr. officiating.

The family will greet friends at the cemetery on Wednesday.

To cherish her memory, Vera Mae leaves behind two daughters: Judy J. Elliot-Ford and Diane Jeffords Hammond and husband, Andy, all of Nichols. Her grandchildren include Lee Elliott, Lewis Elliott, Steven Elliott, Jack Ford, Kris Collins, Delette Collins, and Josh Hammond. Vera Mae also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Mary F. Miles of Kingstree.

Worthington Funeral Home, Chadbourn, NC.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Byrd Cemetery
100 Layton Drive, Timonsville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Worthington Funeral Home Inc
