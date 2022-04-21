Menu
Vernell Jamison LlOyd
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 23 2022
12:00p.m.
Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church
Vernell Jamison

LLoyd

Funeral service for Mrs. Vernell Jamison Lloyd will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church, 1532 E. Old Marion Hwy., Florence, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Family Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM at Paradise Funeral Home, 10401 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veteran Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas directed by Paradise Funeral Home of Houston, TX.

Vernell Jamison Lloyd was born to the late John and Alma Tucker Jamison on November 15, 1927 in Branchville, SC. In the wee hours on Good Friday morning, April 15, 2022, Vernell responded to the call of the Master and took her flight to her eternal home.

Vernell and Goveneur Patterson (deceased) was united in marriage April 12, 1948 to this union a loving and wonderful son was born Leonard (deceased).

Vernell and James Lloyd (deceased) were united in marriage on September 2, 1979. His unselfish love for her was boundless and unconditional.

Vernell retired from the Harris County Hospital District (Jefferson Davis Hospital as Assistant Director of Nurses and Grant Director for the Federal Healthcare Program for the Homeless).

In November 2019, Vernell moved to Florence, SC

Vernell fellowshipped with Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church under the leadership of Bishop Kenneth Swaringer.

.She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted grand niece and nephew LaDonna B. and Alexis D. Pipkins, Sr. of the home; great grandnephews, Alexis D. Pipkins, Jr of Columbia, SC, Thomas L. Pipkins of the home; great grandnieces, Brooke A. Pipkins and A' Mari S. Pipkins of the home; and four generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 21, 2022.
