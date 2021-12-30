Vickie Lorraine Thomas Chaney passed away at MUSC Charleston on December 27th, 2021, at the age of 63. She was born in Fayetteville N.C. to Larry and Margie Thomas on December 20th, 1958. Vickie married Cliff Chaney and had three Children: Jennifer, Robin, and Michael.
Vickie is remembered by so many people in this community for her passion in teaching at Christian Assembly school, FCA and later at Calvary Kindergarten
Visitation will be from 11am to 12:30pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home on Friday, December 31st, with funeral services beginning at 1pm. Burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery will follow.
Cliff, we would like to send our sincere condolences to you and your family for your loss. Vicky was so kindhearted and had such a great spirit. You are all in our hearts and thoughts and our prayers. God chose her to be his next angel. Again, we are so very sorry for your loss.
Sincerely,
Ray and Mary Cherry
Ray and Mary Cherry
January 3, 2022
Jennifer so very sorry to learn of your Mother's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in the days and weeks ahead.
Sandra and Frankie Britt
January 2, 2022
Jennifer, we are so sorry to hear about your mother. May God give you and your family strength and comfort during this time. Our prayers are with you.
Linda & David Lovell
Other
December 31, 2021
My prayers go out to your family. Vickie was a beautiful lady inside and out. An awesome teacher. She´ll be so missed.
Jewel cagle
December 31, 2021
So sorry about your lost , such a sweet and lovely lady
Gail Hubbard
Work
December 31, 2021
Steine and I are stunned to learn she has passed. You have our deepest prayers and condolences. We have memories of Steine and Vickie teaching the children at church in the early 1980's. She was born to teach the Lord's children and was a dear person to know and love.
Lloyd and Hallistine Mitchell
Friend
December 30, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Vickie was a lovely lady and she will be missed. I´m praying for peace and comfort for all of you.
Gaye Brown
December 30, 2021
Just wanted you to know I am very sorry for your lose.
I hope to see you soon.