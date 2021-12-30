Vickie Lorraine Thomas



Chaney



Vickie Lorraine Thomas Chaney passed away at MUSC Charleston on December 27th, 2021, at the age of 63. She was born in Fayetteville N.C. to Larry and Margie Thomas on December 20th, 1958. Vickie married Cliff Chaney and had three Children: Jennifer, Robin, and Michael.



Vickie is remembered by so many people in this community for her passion in teaching at Christian Assembly school, FCA and later at Calvary Kindergarten



Visitation will be from 11am to 12:30pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home on Friday, December 31st, with funeral services beginning at 1pm. Burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery will follow.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 30, 2021.