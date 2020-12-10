TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Viola Sansbury Daniels will be 12 noon Friday in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
She passed away on Saturday December 5, 2020. She was blessed with the gift of life on May 20, 1927 to the late Luther and Leola Williams Sansbury of Darlington County, South Carolina. Her mother, Leola passed away November 2, 1929. She was raised by her step mother, the late Mrs. Lula Paul Sansbury Mack. She joined Mt. Zion United Methodist Church during her teenage years and remained a lifelong dedicated member and faithful Christian. She served on the Gospel Choir, the Senior Choir, as Secretary of the United Methodist Women, and as a delegate to the annual conference. She is a member of the Naomi Chapter #93 Order of the Eastern Star and past member of the Home Reform Lodge. She was employed at Florence School District four as a pastry cook. She was well known in the area for her tasteful cakes, pies and pastries.
Survivors include: her husband of 73 years, Mr. Eaddy Daniels; three daughters, Mrs. Edith M. Williams of Timmonsville, South Carolina, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Delois Daniels (Retired Major Ellsworth G. Hester) of Columbia, South Carolina and Ms. Vilena Daniels of Timmonsville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
My prayers are with you all, during this time praying your strength in Lord.
Geraldine George
Friend
December 1, 2021
Our hearts and thoughts go out to the entire Daniels family for the passing of such a special lady. We are so sorry for your loss. Frances Friday Pinkard & Family
Frances Friday-Pinkard
Friend
December 12, 2020
The Burris family would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family of
"Vi", Mrs Viola Daniels. Words cannot
express how appreciative we are individually and as a family for the
unsolicited caring support 'Vi' gave our late mother Mrs Phiphine Burris for a number of years.
Dr Alfred C Burris & family
The Burris family
December 11, 2020
Our prayers are with you in your loss. Mrs. Vi and Mr . Eaddy Daniels family has always been our family. We will truly miss her. Our deepest condolences. Good bless you all!
The Lawrence & Fennell Family
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Rose Bacot
December 11, 2020
Sorry for ur loss
Thelma Fletcher
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for loss of your mom, always pleasant love our talks truly be miss praying for you all. Geraldine George
Geraldine George
December 10, 2020
Peace be with the family!
Jeronell Bradley
December 10, 2020
Daniel's family you have my condolences, you are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Henrietta B Jones
December 9, 2020
My condolences go out to the family RIP Mrs. Viola Daniels