Viola Sansbury



Daniels



TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Viola Sansbury Daniels will be 12 noon Friday in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.



She passed away on Saturday December 5, 2020. She was blessed with the gift of life on May 20, 1927 to the late Luther and Leola Williams Sansbury of Darlington County, South Carolina. Her mother, Leola passed away November 2, 1929. She was raised by her step mother, the late Mrs. Lula Paul Sansbury Mack. She joined Mt. Zion United Methodist Church during her teenage years and remained a lifelong dedicated member and faithful Christian. She served on the Gospel Choir, the Senior Choir, as Secretary of the United Methodist Women, and as a delegate to the annual conference. She is a member of the Naomi Chapter #93 Order of the Eastern Star and past member of the Home Reform Lodge. She was employed at Florence School District four as a pastry cook. She was well known in the area for her tasteful cakes, pies and pastries.



Survivors include: her husband of 73 years, Mr. Eaddy Daniels; three daughters, Mrs. Edith M. Williams of Timmonsville, South Carolina, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Delois Daniels (Retired Major Ellsworth G. Hester) of Columbia, South Carolina and Ms. Vilena Daniels of Timmonsville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 10, 2020.