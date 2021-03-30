Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virgie H. Burns
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Virgie H.

Burns

FLORENCE – Virgie Harrelson Hewett Burns, 98, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, after an illness.

She was born in Loris, South Carolina, a daughter of the late O.T. and Zillah Dawsey Harrelson. She was predeceased by her first husband, Benjamin Eldridge Hewett, and her second husband, Lewis Archie Burns; two brothers, O.T. Harrelson, Jr., and Devon Harrelson; a sister, Myrtle Graham; and two grandchildren, Mary Wesley Simmonds and Chandler Burns.

Mrs. Burns was a member of Church at Sandhurst.

She is survived by three daughters, Myrna H. Simmonds of Florence, Felecia H. (Karl) Girton of Millville, PA, and Abby H. (Jerry) Gardner of Atlanta, GA; two sons, Barry (Donna) Hewett and Marc (Penny) Burns, both of Florence; a stepson, Tom (Diana) Burns of Augusta, GA; a sister, Avis (Francis) Shipman of Florence; 8 grandchildren, Jay Gardner, Lisa (Bryan) O'Quinn, Stuart (Allison) Simmonds, Jr., Clay (Jill) Simmonds, Matthew (Joanette) Girton, Melanie (Craig) Girton, Dena (Tim) Suggs, and Jordan (Chelsea) Burns; granddaughter-in-law, Lydia Burns; 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Florence Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to you and your Family at this time. God bless you all.
Peggy Allen Inabinet
March 31, 2021
Virgie was a long time neighbor in Quinby. She also worked at Timrod. Always so sweet and friendly. Lots of good memories. Prayers for the family.
Thelma Hawkins
March 30, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss
Palmetto Beauty Supply
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results