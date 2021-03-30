Virgie H.
Burns
FLORENCE – Virgie Harrelson Hewett Burns, 98, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, after an illness.
She was born in Loris, South Carolina, a daughter of the late O.T. and Zillah Dawsey Harrelson. She was predeceased by her first husband, Benjamin Eldridge Hewett, and her second husband, Lewis Archie Burns; two brothers, O.T. Harrelson, Jr., and Devon Harrelson; a sister, Myrtle Graham; and two grandchildren, Mary Wesley Simmonds and Chandler Burns.
Mrs. Burns was a member of Church at Sandhurst.
She is survived by three daughters, Myrna H. Simmonds of Florence, Felecia H. (Karl) Girton of Millville, PA, and Abby H. (Jerry) Gardner of Atlanta, GA; two sons, Barry (Donna) Hewett and Marc (Penny) Burns, both of Florence; a stepson, Tom (Diana) Burns of Augusta, GA; a sister, Avis (Francis) Shipman of Florence; 8 grandchildren, Jay Gardner, Lisa (Bryan) O'Quinn, Stuart (Allison) Simmonds, Jr., Clay (Jill) Simmonds, Matthew (Joanette) Girton, Melanie (Craig) Girton, Dena (Tim) Suggs, and Jordan (Chelsea) Burns; granddaughter-in-law, Lydia Burns; 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Florence Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 30, 2021.