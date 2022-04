Virgie H.BurnsFLORENCE – Virgie Harrelson Hewett Burns, 98, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, after an illness.She was born in Loris, South Carolina, a daughter of the late O.T. and Zillah Dawsey Harrelson. She was predeceased by her first husband, Benjamin Eldridge Hewett, and her second husband, Lewis Archie Burns; two brothers, O.T. Harrelson, Jr., and Devon Harrelson; a sister, Myrtle Graham; and two grandchildren, Mary Wesley Simmonds and Chandler Burns.Mrs. Burns was a member of Church at Sandhurst.She is survived by three daughters, Myrna H. Simmonds of Florence, Felecia H. (Karl) Girton of Millville, PA, and Abby H. (Jerry) Gardner of Atlanta, GA; two sons, Barry (Donna) Hewett and Marc (Penny) Burns, both of Florence; a stepson, Tom (Diana) Burns of Augusta, GA; a sister, Avis (Francis) Shipman of Florence; 8 grandchildren, Jay Gardner, Lisa (Bryan) O'Quinn, Stuart (Allison) Simmonds, Jr., Clay (Jill) Simmonds, Matthew (Joanette) Girton, Melanie (Craig) Girton, Dena (Tim) Suggs, and Jordan (Chelsea) Burns; granddaughter-in-law, Lydia Burns; 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.The family will hold a private graveside service at Florence Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital