Virginia (Ginger) Lewis McIntyre Manning of Marion died October 21, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina after a brief illness. A native of Marion, she was born March 5, 1951, the daughter of the late George Archibald McIntyre, Jr. and Virginia Shackelford McIntyre of Marion.
A graduate of Marion High School, Ginger attended Queens College before transferring to Francis Marion College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree and later a Master of Arts degree. The greater part of Ginger's work life was spent with the South Carolina Department of Education, where she faithfully mentored teachers. Her many friends marveled at the way she expressed herself as she thanked them for gifts or offered just the right words to bring comfort at a difficult time. She often wrote beautiful poems for special occasions, especially her friends' birthdays and accomplishments.
Ginger enjoyed life to the fullest, always looking for the next adventure exploring far-reaching parts of the globe with her family and also with her beloved companion of more than 27 years, the Honorable James E. Lockemy. In recent years, these adventures took Ginger and James throughout Europe, South America and Africa. Ginger and James brought such joy and fulfillment to each other. They especially enjoyed their relationships with many friends, including the members of their wine and travel group, The Cork Pullers. Ginger also enjoyed celebrating food and wine with her friends in the internationally-recognized Chaine des Rotisseurs. Ginger was a lifelong, avid Gamecock fan.
Ginger was the epitome of Southern charm, never meeting a stranger. When she entered a room full of people, she exuded a quiet air of beauty and grace with her warm, welcoming smile. She easily could engage people in conversation and make them feel special. A popular guest at parties and civic functions, she always added to the success of the occasion. When the French firm Beneteau established a presence in Marion, it was Ginger who was called upon by city officials to converse with the Beneteau president. She charmed him with her fluency in his language, much as Jackie Kennedy charmed President De Gaulle when she and President Kennedy visited France.
Ginger had an insatiable appetite for all types of literature and used the information she gleaned to enrich numerous conversations. She enjoyed sharing her love of reading with fellow members of her book clubs.
Ginger was so proud of her son, Howard. Among his many accomplishments is his very successful restaurant, Mannings, in Clayton, North Carolina, where he demonstrates his skills as an extraordinary chef and entrepreneur. She was equally proud of Howard and Jennifer's children, Hannah and Henry Howard, with whom she spent so many happy hours during her retirement. She made each occasion with them a learning experience. She was so excited about her plans to take her grandchildren and their parents to Paris before the pandemic prevented that trip.
Ginger also enjoyed her time with James' two sons, James Michael and William, their wives and their children. She enlightened them by opening the doors to wonderful literature and education, while engaging them in beautiful conversation. Her constant encouragement and positive outlook were an important part of their lives.
In addition to her parents, Ginger was predeceased by her daughter Virginia Randolph (Randi) Manning. She is survived by James, her son Howard McIntyre Manning, his wife Jennifer, and their children Hannah McIntyre Manning and Henry Howard Manning of Clayton, North Carolina; her sisters Margaret Lee McIntyre McCormack (David) of Charleston and Sally McIntyre Isaac (Danny) of Myrtle Beach. She is also survived by her nieces, Laura McIntyre Isaac Howe (Steve), Virginia Shackelford McCormack, Rebecca McCormack Hartner (Oliver), her nephew, Daniel Harden Isaac III (Rachel), and her special cousins in Virginia.
An outdoor service celebrating the life of Ginger McIntyre Manning will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, on the grounds of Marion Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Tom Langston officiating. A visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion, South Carolina. The internment will take place at Bass Cemetery in Latta, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Marion Presbyterian Church or MUSC Foundation.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 24, 2020.