Virginia Nanette
Nettles
Virginia Nanette Nettles, 63, died Tuesday evening, September 7, 2021, at her residence.
Ms. Nettles was born June 16, 1958, in Florence, a daughter of Wyatt Clay Nettles, Sr. and Virginia Mildred Carter Nettles. She grew up in Lake City and graduated from Lake City High School and the College of Charleston. She obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Francis Marion University. Virginia taught at Greenwood of Florence, Rosemary Middle School in Andrews before retiring. She continued to teach at Kelly Services and McDonald Middle School. Ms. Nettles was a member of First Baptist Church of Georgetown and taught The Koinonia Sunday School Class and was member of the community Bible Study. Her most wonderful times were spent at Santee Lake, which she referred to as "Her Lake". She loved spending time at the beach, enjoying her quiet time. Each morning she had a time for devotion reading her Bible and talking to her Lord. Virginia loved all animals especially her beloved Chester.
Surviving, in addition to her parents of Lake City, is one brother, Wyatt "Clay" Nettles, Jr. (Kathy) of Scranton, a nephews, Wyatt "Trey" Clay Nettles, III and two nieces, Liza Nettles Howell (Ryan) and Taylor Lee Flowers, one great-niece, Grace Elizabeth Howell and one great-nephew, Cohen Howell.
Funeral Services will be eleven o'clock Friday, September 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Georgetown. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Ted Sherrell. Burial will be at two o'clock Friday afternoon in the Lake City Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the church parlor from ten until eleven o'clock.
The family suggest memorial to: First Baptist Church of Georgetown, 219 Cleland St. Georgetown, SC 29440.
Please sign a guestbook at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com
.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 10, 2021.