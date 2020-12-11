Vivian



Johnson



LATTA -- Services for Vivian Johnson will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Latta Baptist Church with entombment in Magnolia Cemetery Visitation will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.



Mrs. Johnson, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.



Born in Sanford, NC, May 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert Marshall Hicks and Mable Morris Hicks. She was a member of Latta Baptist Church.



Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert S. Johnson, Sr. of Latta; sister, Carolyn Rackley (Homer) of Latta; son, Robert S. Johnson, Jr. (Cindy) of Latta; daughter, Teresa J. Mason (Brian) of Latta; grandchildren, Taylor Mason, Morgan Mason, and Matthew Mason.



Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Fire Department, 1723 Hwy 38 West, Latta, SC 29565.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.