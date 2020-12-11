Menu
Vivian Johnson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Vivian

Johnson

LATTA -- Services for Vivian Johnson will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Latta Baptist Church with entombment in Magnolia Cemetery Visitation will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Johnson, 78, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Sanford, NC, May 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert Marshall Hicks and Mable Morris Hicks. She was a member of Latta Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert S. Johnson, Sr. of Latta; sister, Carolyn Rackley (Homer) of Latta; son, Robert S. Johnson, Jr. (Cindy) of Latta; daughter, Teresa J. Mason (Brian) of Latta; grandchildren, Taylor Mason, Morgan Mason, and Matthew Mason.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Fire Department, 1723 Hwy 38 West, Latta, SC 29565.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:15p.m.
Latta Baptist Church
SC
Dec
13
Service
2:30p.m.
Latta Baptist Church
SC
Dec
13
Entombment
Magnolia Cemetery
SC
