Vivian Pittman
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road
Dillon, SC
Vivian

Pittman

SENECA -- Services for Vivian Fay McCormick Pittman will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Pittman, 84, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, September 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Willie Arthur McCormick and Florence Mae Herring McCormick. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach.

Survivors include her son, Steven Ray Pittman (Joanna) of Dillon; grandchildren, Patrick Pittman (Laura), and LaCosta Rothell (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Abbi Pittman, Scarlet Pittman, and Zoey Rothell; great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Pittman; sister, Dorothy Caulder of Florence; brother, Dixon McCormick (Emily) of Oklahoma City, OK; special friend and caregiver, Linda Simmons.

Mrs. Pittman was preceded in death by her son, Hubert Shelton Pittman, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29506.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
Dec
20
Service
3:00p.m.
Cooper Funeral Home
209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC
