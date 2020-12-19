Vivian
Pittman
SENECA -- Services for Vivian Fay McCormick Pittman will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pittman, 84, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Dillon County, SC, September 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Willie Arthur McCormick and Florence Mae Herring McCormick. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach.
Survivors include her son, Steven Ray Pittman (Joanna) of Dillon; grandchildren, Patrick Pittman (Laura), and LaCosta Rothell (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Abbi Pittman, Scarlet Pittman, and Zoey Rothell; great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Pittman; sister, Dorothy Caulder of Florence; brother, Dixon McCormick (Emily) of Oklahoma City, OK; special friend and caregiver, Linda Simmons.
Mrs. Pittman was preceded in death by her son, Hubert Shelton Pittman, Jr.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29506.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.