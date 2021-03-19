Menu
Voncennia Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
81 Sams Lane
Hemingway, SC
Voncennia Richardson, formerly of Gresham, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
Both Kaye and I worked with Von at Wellman when it was at it´s best. Von was a trusted friend who´s ready smile betrayed her loving nature. Always there with a kind word or good advice. She will be sorely missed. Our condolences and prayers to her entire family!
Jimmy and Kaye Brown
March 19, 2021
