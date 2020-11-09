W. Gene



Kelly



W. Gene Kelly, 79, husband of Judy Turner Brazzell Kelly, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home.



Born March 12, 1941, in Florence, he was a son of the late Cephas Kelly and the late Grace Lloyd Kelly. He was a strong man of faith and member of the Seekers Sunday School class at Crosswell Baptist Church, where he attended for 50 plus years. He was an avid golfer and Beech Creek Golf Club and was the owner of Kelso Electronics.



Survivors include his wife; two children, Michael Kelly and Lisa Davin (Bill) all of Sumter; a stepson, Allan Jared R. Brazzell of Sumter; grandchildren, Caitlan Hayes, Alexis Davin, MariAnn Frye, John Ray Hicks, Zander Brazzell, Makayla Brazzell, and Elizabeth Brazzell.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert Kelly and Harry; and a sister, Jeanette Kelly Williams (Melton).



A memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. Tuesday afternoon in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Charles Owens officiating.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 P.M. Tuesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home.



Memorials may be made to Crosswell Baptist Church, 604 Mathis St., Sumter, SC 29150.



Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 9, 2020.