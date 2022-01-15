Wallace Autry
Harrelson
Wallace Autry Harrelson, 83, of Marion, SC, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, while at MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina)- Florence campus hospital.
Mr. Harrelson was born on October 27, 1938 in Loris, SC, son to the late Mertice Rogers Harrelson and Ernest Blease Harrelson. He attended Loris Public Schools and Coastal Carolina College until his Junior year. His love for cars lead him to a career in the automotive industry for most of his life. He retired after 35 years of selling Ford, Lincoln & Mercury cars. He enjoyed eating good 'ol Southern food, listening to Beach music, spending time talking with friends and watching his beloved Carolina Gamecocks football team. Wallace was an active member of the Oak Tree Sunday School Class at Marion Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife of 69 years, Carolyn Causey Harrelson; two daughters, Angela Harrelson Johnson of Manning, SC; and Kelly (Scott) Harrelson Schoonover of Tampa; two sisters, Vicki H. Stokes of Florence, SC; and Judy H. Lester of San Antonio, TX; and three grandchildren, Wallace Johnson of Murrells Inlet and Manning, SC; Emily (Blake) Schoonover Prater of Virginia Beach, VA; and Caroline Schoonover of Lutz, FL.
The family will receive friends in the Marion Baptist Church sanctuary, from 1 until 2 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, prior to the service. The funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 PM at Marion Baptist Church in Marion, SC, with entombment to follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Oak Tree Sunday School Class at Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.
The family would like to thank the MUSC-Florence SICU and 8th floor nurses and doctors for their genuine care and compassion given to Wallace. They displayed professional attentiveness throughout his stay, even during the most trying of covid times.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published by SCNow on Jan. 15, 2022.