Walter Kenneth
McLendon
Retired Florence Police Department Sergeant Walter Kenneth McLendon passed away Monday December 13, 2021. Ken was a United States Air Force Veteran, honorably serving his country from 1966 to 1970. Ken then joined the Florence Police Department where he served the citizens of the city of Florence faithfully until his retirement in 1991. Ken then re-joined the Florence Police Department in 2001 until 2012 when he retired for a second time.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Clark of Florence and father, Walter J. McLendon of Florence. Ken leaves behind his daughter, Sarah (Beth) Wright of Myrtle Beach, his son, Chuck McLendon of Florence, his daughter, Andrea Laws of Darlington and son-in-law, Jeremy Laws. Ken also has two loving grandkids Grayson Wright of Myrtle Beach and Wyatt Laws of Darlington.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2021.