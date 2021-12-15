Menu
Walter Kenneth McLendon
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Walter Kenneth

McLendon

Retired Florence Police Department Sergeant Walter Kenneth McLendon passed away Monday December 13, 2021. Ken was a United States Air Force Veteran, honorably serving his country from 1966 to 1970. Ken then joined the Florence Police Department where he served the citizens of the city of Florence faithfully until his retirement in 1991. Ken then re-joined the Florence Police Department in 2001 until 2012 when he retired for a second time.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Clark of Florence and father, Walter J. McLendon of Florence. Ken leaves behind his daughter, Sarah (Beth) Wright of Myrtle Beach, his son, Chuck McLendon of Florence, his daughter, Andrea Laws of Darlington and son-in-law, Jeremy Laws. Ken also has two loving grandkids Grayson Wright of Myrtle Beach and Wyatt Laws of Darlington.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Florence National Cemetery
803 National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Schaefer and Jordan Bower
December 15, 2021
I first met Ken while he was working security back in the 1980´s. He was a man of very high Character! To the family & friends, May God comfort you during this very difficult time! God Bless
Kelley Modlin
December 15, 2021
Ken trained me at Florence PD in 1975. He was the most dedicated officer I ever knew and a good man. You will be missed my long timepal and my brother in blue.
Jim Vause
Work
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this! I have known Ken since the 1980´s while he was working security! Ken was a man of very high Character & had a great sense of humor! To his family & friends, May God Hold You Close to Comfort You during this difficult time!
Kelley Modlin
Friend
December 15, 2021
