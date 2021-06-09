Menu
Walter Springs
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Walter

Springs

Walter Springs, 76, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Because of COVID concerns, our Memorial Service had to be delayed.

His wife, Velveteen, and their family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Church of God of Prophecy, 426 S. Church Street, Florence, SC.

Please join us on Saturday at 2:00 PM at the Church of God of Prophecy to celebrate his life. Following the service, there will be a Bikers Ride to honor Walter. All vehicles that wish to participate in the ride will fall in line behind the last motorcycle.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Church of God of Prophecy
426 S. Church Street, Florence, SC
Jun
12
Service
2:00p.m.
Church of God of Prophecy
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
