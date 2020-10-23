Menu
Walter Springs
Walter

Springs

Walter Springs, 76, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Mr. Springs was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Yancy Springs and Evelyn McDonald Springs Streett. He was an auto mechanic, loved riding motorcycles with Velveteen, and loved his family. He also enjoyed weight lifting, and dancing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Penny Mahmood; brothers, Lewis Springs and James Springs; sister, Louise Streett; son-in-law, Chip Morris; and special friend, Monte Hall.

Surviving are his wife, Velveteen Leigh Springs; son, Yancy Eugene (Jenny) Springs; daughters, Pamela (Wajid) Mahmood, and Connie (Joe) Smith; step-sons, Edwin (Wendy) Taylor, Jason (Kristen) Taylor, and Joey Bish; step-daughters, Melissa Morris, Kathy Coker, and Donna Eouzan; nineteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Yancy "Boogie" (Gail) Springs and Ernest Springs; sister, Patricia Springs.

Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 23, 2020.
So very sorry about Walter. ❤ Sending prayers to help you get through this....
Nancy Collins
Friend
October 22, 2020
Sending prayers for Velveteen and the Springs family.
Cindy Dowdy
October 22, 2020
God bless and keep all of you in His care. Walter, I will always miss you. Teen, I am here if you need anything.
Paula Springs
October 22, 2020