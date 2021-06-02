My condolences goes out the family. I am both honored and proud to have known Mr. Robinson as he was my childhood role model. I will always remember him as a person who I looked up to and patterned my life after as a young teenager growing up in the 6th street projects. A man who gave his all to his Mother and sisters through out the time I knew him. He made all of us proud that lived in the 6th Street Project and we all loved him as a brother. Rest In Peace my Brother....

Otis Benjamin Friend June 6, 2021