Wayne
Davis
Wayne Ray Davis, age 86 of Clemson, SC, husband of Betty Bryant Davis, died December 16 at the Clemson Downs Health Care Center.
He was born in Six Mile, SC April 22, 1934. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Wade Harrison Davis and Emma Rae Davis Ayers and a great grandson, Gray Sanders of St. Helena Island. Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are three daughters: Julia Alley (Robin) of Columbia, SC, Donna Collins (Scott) of Florence, SC and Laurie Miller (Jack) of Greenville, SC. Grandchildren include Elizabeth Sanders (Graham) of St. Helena Island, SC, Maggie Hastings (Jonathan) of Clemson SC, Michael Ross Collins (Rachel) of Florence, SC, Dr. Parker Miller (Amber) of Clemson, Sarah Miller of Aspen, Colorado and Davis Collins of Greenville, SC.
Great grandchildren include Collins, Ann Gray, and Scottie Sanders of St. Helena Island, Wilson, Eloise and Rory of Clemson and Jack Miller of Clemson.
Wayne was a graduate of Liberty High School, Clemson University, Southeastern Baptist Seminary, and NC School of Social Work. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenville.
His career experience included serving as a Baptist minister in North and South Carolina, Director of Union County Department of Social Work, Monroe, NC, Director of Planning and Allocation, United Way of Charlotte, NC, Executive Director of United Way of SC, Columbia, SC. Vice President Southeast Region United Way of America, Atlanta, GA, and President and Chief Professional Officer of United Way of Tampa, Fl. After retiring he was appointed Guardian Ad Litem for abused and neglected children.
Wayne was a loving husband to Betty and a loving father to his daughters. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of his life.
Wayne loved Clemson University and was a great Tiger fan. He attended all home football, basketball and baseball games. When asked if he was going to a game he always replied, "I only go when they play".
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or to The Clemson Foundation, Wayne and Betty B. Davis Unrestrictive Endowment for Excellence in the School of Education, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 18, 2020.