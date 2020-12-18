Menu
Wayne Davis
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Liberty High School
FUNERAL HOME
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC
Wayne

Davis

Wayne Ray Davis, age 86 of Clemson, SC, husband of Betty Bryant Davis, died December 16 at the Clemson Downs Health Care Center.

He was born in Six Mile, SC April 22, 1934. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Wade Harrison Davis and Emma Rae Davis Ayers and a great grandson, Gray Sanders of St. Helena Island. Surviving in addition to his wife of 65 years are three daughters: Julia Alley (Robin) of Columbia, SC, Donna Collins (Scott) of Florence, SC and Laurie Miller (Jack) of Greenville, SC. Grandchildren include Elizabeth Sanders (Graham) of St. Helena Island, SC, Maggie Hastings (Jonathan) of Clemson SC, Michael Ross Collins (Rachel) of Florence, SC, Dr. Parker Miller (Amber) of Clemson, Sarah Miller of Aspen, Colorado and Davis Collins of Greenville, SC.

Great grandchildren include Collins, Ann Gray, and Scottie Sanders of St. Helena Island, Wilson, Eloise and Rory of Clemson and Jack Miller of Clemson.

Wayne was a graduate of Liberty High School, Clemson University, Southeastern Baptist Seminary, and NC School of Social Work. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenville.

His career experience included serving as a Baptist minister in North and South Carolina, Director of Union County Department of Social Work, Monroe, NC, Director of Planning and Allocation, United Way of Charlotte, NC, Executive Director of United Way of SC, Columbia, SC. Vice President Southeast Region United Way of America, Atlanta, GA, and President and Chief Professional Officer of United Way of Tampa, Fl. After retiring he was appointed Guardian Ad Litem for abused and neglected children.

Wayne was a loving husband to Betty and a loving father to his daughters. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of his life.

Wayne loved Clemson University and was a great Tiger fan. He attended all home football, basketball and baseball games. When asked if he was going to a game he always replied, "I only go when they play".

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or to The Clemson Foundation, Wayne and Betty B. Davis Unrestrictive Endowment for Excellence in the School of Education, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC 29631.

Please visit RobinsnFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies to Wayne’s family and friends. Wayne was a fine United Way professional, a steady presence in some unsteady times. My prayers.
Sunshine Janda Overkamp
Coworker
January 5, 2021
Betty and family So sorry to hear of Waynes passing; I cannot believe he was 86! will miss him at baseball (hopefully we will have a season); may fond memories keep this tiger forever in your hearts.
Kathy McGee
Friend
December 17, 2020
Mrs Julia my thought and prayers are with you and your family at this very difficult time. I know how much you loved you father. May God Bless you all. xo
lynda lange
Friend
December 19, 2020
We are sorry about Wayne's passing. We offer our sympathy to the family. We will remember you in prayer Betty. Russ & Gail Marion
Gail Marion
Friend
December 18, 2020
Laurie, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Apryll Smith
Friend
December 18, 2020
Deborah Gaddy
December 18, 2020
I was Wayne's freshman Clemson rat when he was Regimental Chaplain the last year of the Cadet Corp at 1954-55,
Wayne was very kind to us Rats and
He was a very fine man.

David Suggs
Blythewood, SC
David Suggs
Classmate
December 18, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of Uncle Wayne's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aunt Betty and the entire family. We pray that God will comfort you all in this difficult time.
James and Susan(Duncan) Hendrix
Susan Hendrix
Family
December 18, 2020
