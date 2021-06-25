Menu
Wayne Millard McGee
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Wayne Millard

McGee

Wayne Millard McGee, 80, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Mr. McGee was born the son of the late Dorothy Greer McGee and Willard Millard McGee.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

To view the full obituary please visit www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Florence Baptist Temple Chapel
2308 S, Florence, SC
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Florence Baptist Temple Chapel
2308 S, Florence, SC
