Wayne Millard
McGee
Wayne Millard McGee, 80, of Effingham, SC, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Mr. McGee was born the son of the late Dorothy Greer McGee and Willard Millard McGee.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
To view the full obituary please visit www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.