FLORENCE – Wendy Middleton Ciccarelli, 50, died Friday, February 26, 2021, after a brief illness.



Wendy was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Gloria Ham Middleton. She graduated from West Florence High School and was a phlebotomist for 32 years, most recently at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Wendy was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith.



She passionately loved dogs, and in her memory, the family suggests memorials to the Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.



A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.



Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Ciccarelli, Jr.; her dear sister, Crystal M. Mejia (Olberto); and her very special nephew and nieces, Ethan Mejia, Haley Schaefer (A. J.), all of Florence, and Amber Byrd and her two children, Savannah and Layton Byrd, of Effingham. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Jewel Brayall Lawrence of Montana; her father-in-law, Joseph J. Ciccarelli, Sr., of Maine; step-daughter, Genevieve Peck, of Vermont; and a number of extended family members, friends, and fur-babies.



Published by SCNow on Feb. 28, 2021.