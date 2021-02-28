FLORENCE – Wendy Middleton Ciccarelli, 50, died Friday, February 26, 2021, after a brief illness.
Wendy was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Gloria Ham Middleton. She graduated from West Florence High School and was a phlebotomist for 32 years, most recently at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Wendy was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith.
She passionately loved dogs, and in her memory, the family suggests memorials to the Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Ciccarelli, Jr.; her dear sister, Crystal M. Mejia (Olberto); and her very special nephew and nieces, Ethan Mejia, Haley Schaefer (A. J.), all of Florence, and Amber Byrd and her two children, Savannah and Layton Byrd, of Effingham. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Jewel Brayall Lawrence of Montana; her father-in-law, Joseph J. Ciccarelli, Sr., of Maine; step-daughter, Genevieve Peck, of Vermont; and a number of extended family members, friends, and fur-babies.
8 Entries
So sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Addy
March 2, 2021
Crystal thoughts and prayers with you.
March 2, 2021
Many thoughts and prayers for all who loved Wendy. Myrtis and I will continue to remember all of you as you have to adjust to life without her. May God bless all of you. Love from Aunt Linda and Myrtis
March 2, 2021
I am so blessed to have met you Wendy through a mutual love of jewelry. We became fast friends and I am so glad. Fly high beautiful angel. Love you.
LeeAnn Rindeikis
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing off Wendy. She was such a sweet and loving lady that I had the privilege of knowing when she worked for Pee Dee Physicians. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Sincerely, Mary Joy
Mary Joy Cannon
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Stork
Coworker
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joe and to Wendy's family. May we all find comfort in knowing how blessed we were that we got to be a part of her life. She will be missed deeply.