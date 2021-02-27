Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
So sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Addy
March 2, 2021
Crystal thoughts and prayers with you.
March 2, 2021
Many thoughts and prayers for all who loved Wendy. Myrtis and I will continue to remember all of you as you have to adjust to life without her. May God bless all of you. Love from Aunt Linda and Myrtis
March 2, 2021
I am so blessed to have met you Wendy through a mutual love of jewelry. We became fast friends and I am so glad. Fly high beautiful angel. Love you.
LeeAnn Rindeikis
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing off Wendy. She was such a sweet and loving lady that I had the privilege of knowing when she worked for Pee Dee Physicians. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Sincerely, Mary Joy
Mary Joy Cannon
February 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Stork
Coworker
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joe and to Wendy's family. May we all find comfort in knowing how blessed we were that we got to be a part of her life. She will be missed deeply.