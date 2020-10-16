Menu
Dr. Wendy Horne Hatchell
1961 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1961
DIED
October 14, 2020
Wendy Horne

Hatchell

FLORENCE – Wendy Horne Hatchell, PhD, 58, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, at Thompson Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 3403 Wamble Hill Road, Chesterfield, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Observance of COVID-19 precautions is strongly recommended.

She was born in Chesterfield County, SC, a daughter of the late William Gettys and Virginia Davidson Horne. She graduated from Chesterfield High School in 1980 and earned her Bachelors degree in Nursing from MUSC in 1984. She was a registered nurse for 29 years at both McLeod Regional Medical Center and Carolinas Hospital System. She pursued her Masters Degree and her Doctorate in Nursing Education while working as a nurse and clinical instructor. After earning her Doctorate in 2018, she became a Professor of Nursing at Francis Marion University.

Wendy was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a nephew, Will Horne.

Survivors include her husband, Jamie H. Hatchell of Florence; two brothers, W. Gettys (Cynthia) Horne, Jr. and Aaron Horne, both of Ruby, SC; three sisters-in-law, Tammy H. (Joey) Sheffield and Dawn H. (Ryan) Watford, both of Florence, and Melissa H. (Greg) Gore of Conway; two nieces, Ashley M. Sheffield of Florence and Victoria P. Gore of Raleigh, NC; and a grand-nephew, Caleb A. Player.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506
Oct
17
Burial
3:00p.m.
Thompson Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Deepest Sympathies for your loss.Wendy and I were Coworkers.She was always upbeat and cordial no matter what our situations were. RIP Wendy.I know your Family love you but God Loves you best.
Patricia J Brooks
October 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Wendy and I worked together for many years and she was always so upbeat and very kind and caring to all. God Bless RIP my wonderful friend. You will be greatly missed.
Julia Bailey
October 15, 2020
Robin Huckabee-Davis
Classmate
October 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and love to you Jamie.
Boyce and Jane Woodberry
October 15, 2020