Wesley K.
Floyd
FLORENCE -- Wesley K. Floyd age 63, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held at 11 AM Friday at Southside Free Will Baptist Church, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. Burial will be at Florence Memorial Gardens immediately following the church service, 3320 South Cashua Drive, Florence, SC 29501.
Visitation will be 6-8 PM at the funeral home Thursday, November 12, 2020 with COVID-19 precautions required.
Born in Williamsburg County, he was a son of the late Doris Floyd and Thelma Miles Floyd. He was a salesman for CED for many years. Wesley never met a stranger. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and papa. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. He loved sharing this time with many family and friends. Wesley was cared for by many and truly loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Randy, Billy, and Delbert Floyd; nephew, Rodney Floyd; mother-in-law, Annie Jo Powell "Coker"; brother-in -law, Randy Goude.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Philisa Powell Floyd of Florence; three daughters, Michelle Floyd McDonald (Steve) of Murrells Inlet, April Floyd (Chuck) of New Zion, Selena (Everett) Floyd of Lynchburg; one son, Keith (April) Floyd of Turbeville; four sisters, Jeanette Huber (Jerry) of Florence, Dale (Wilbur) Cole of Effingham, Karen (Larry) Porter of Lake City, Carol (Alan) Poston of Florence; one brother Jamie (Michelle) Floyd of Lake City; three special sister-in-law's, Dot Floyd, Priscilla Goude, and Tammy Joye (Michael); 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
All services require a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Southside Free Will Baptist Church (153 E McIver Rd, Darlington, SC 29532).
Published by SCNow on Nov. 12, 2020.