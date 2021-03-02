Willa Rea Floyd



Cantey



Willa Rea Floyd Cantey, 89, wife of the late David Ralston Cantey, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her residence.



Mrs. Cantey was born on July 30, 1931 in Clarendon County, daughter of the late Lemuel Floyd and Lee P. McKenzie Floyd. She was a graduate of Turbeville High School and was retired. Mrs. Cantey was a lifetime member of Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was formerly a Sunday School Teacher and active in the Women's Ministry. She liked to crochet Afghans and embroidery. She also enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are her children, Elaine (Cecil) Springs, David Ralston "Rex" (Janie) Cantey and Tamra (George) Richardson, all of Lake City and Kendra (Chad) Gibbons of Turbeville; grandchildren, Mark (Chrissie) Springs, Kerry (David) Chandler, Karen (John) Ulmer, Missy (Barry) Lyda, David Cantey, Ansley Richardson, Aaron (Caitlyn) Richardson, Gavin Gibbons and Cantey Gibbons; eighteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Driggers of Lake City.



Mrs. Cantey was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Feagin, Jho Coker, Leroy Floyd, Frank Floyd and Rudy Floyd.



Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 PM, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the church.



Due to COVID-19, the family request for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Home Health and her sitters, Patricia Tedder and Khloe Jackson.



Memorials may be made to Clarendon Christian Learning Center, PO Box 911, Manning, SC 29102 or Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3709 St. James Road, Lake City, SC 29560.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 2, 2021.