Willa Faye Tingen Colvin, 74, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the McLeod Hospice House. Mrs. Colvin was born in Goldsboro, NC, a daughter of the late William Royce and Myrtie Lee Jernigan Tingen. She retired from McLeod Hospital after 32 years of service. She was an active member of the Assembly Church in Florence. She is preceded in death in addition to her parents by a son, Timothy James Colvin and a brother, Roger Tingen. Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years, James C. Colvin of Florence; a daughter, Joanna L. (Steven) Bumby of Florence; two grandsons, Rev. Joshua R. (Cera Windham Colvin) Colvin of Lamar and Zale A. Bumby of Florence; a great grandchild, Celia J. Colvin of Lamar; her identical twin sister, Gray Tingen (John H.) Davis of Florence and her sister, Corrine Anderson of Timmonsville; a brother, Ron (Deborah) Tingen of Indiana and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the Chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the services at the funeral home.

Published by SCNow on Jun. 20, 2021.
