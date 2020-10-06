William Alvin
Rogers Jr.
ABBEVILLE/MARION-William Alvin Rogers, Jr. passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Abbeville, SC after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, SC directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all unable to attend.
Mr. Rogers was born in Marion, SC, son of the late William Alvin and Flora Adams Rogers. He is also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Dianne Bohannon. Mr. Rogers lived in Marion during his youth. He would later join the US Air Force, where he would retire as an officer. After his time in the service, Mr. Rogers worked in insurance, and was the manager of an insurance agency.
Surviving are his son, Robert Rogers (Katheryn) of Raleigh, NC; step-daughter, JoAnne Crow of Columbia, SC; and sister, Celeste Stone (Joe).
Memorials may be made to the Marion First United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Marion, SC 29571.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2020.