William Joseph "Joe" Caskey
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
William Joseph "Joe"

Caskey

William Joseph "Joe" Caskey, 91, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Mr. Caskey was born in Lancaster, SC a son of the late Jasper Newton Caskey and Meta Mae Williams Caskey. He was a US Army veteran and a graduate of Clemson University and the USC School of Law. He retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield as former attorney in insurance claims. He attended John Calvin Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Conway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Hazel "Rick" Crawford Caskey; grandson, Alan Bell Caskey; brother, James Newton Caskey, and sister, Mary Ann McGinnis.

Surviving are his wife, Martha Ann Caskey; sons, Joseph Daniel (Terry) Caskey of Plano, TX, and Kenneth Mobley (Trudy) Padgett of Dublin, OH; daughters, Rebecca Caskey (William) Fincher of Columbia, SC, Donna Padgett (Kevin) Barth of Florence, and Michelle Padgett Epting of Irmo, SC; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 2000 Marsh Avenue, Florence, SC 29505.

There will be a private family service with burial taking place in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudemire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Caskey, I'm sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Harkeia Peterson
December 9, 2020
Mrs. Caskey, I am so very sorry to hear of this! Thoughts, prayers and love for you during this time!
Kyler Hardwick
December 8, 2020
Becky thinking of you and the entire family . May God bless you all and bring comfort during this time. Your dad is at peace.
Shellie Goodman Twork
Friend
December 7, 2020
