Dr. William Leroy Cheezem, Jr. died after 100 extraordinary years on Tuesday February 11th, 2021 in Clemson SC. He was born in Fruitland, TN on June 24, 1920 and raised in Fort Bragg, NC and Andrews, SC the son of William Leroy & Eva Moss Cheezem, one of five boys and three girls. Bill attended Clemson A&M College and what was then the Medical College of South Carolina. During WWII he was conscripted into the Navy while attending Medical School and served stateside in South Carolina and New Jersey. He married Louise McBrayer and after the war they settled in Marion, SC to raise five children: Martha Louise Cheezem Layman (deceased) Margaret "Peggy" Lee Cheezem Rogers, William L. Cheezem III and wife Anita, John Warren Cheezem (deceased), Paul Milton Cheezem (deceased) and wife Doty. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years (Louise), his second wife, Mary Elizabeth Dixon of Marion, and his third wife Betsey Tucker of Anderson. He is survived by brother Rev. Clyde Cheezem, grandchildren Buddy & Lila Konecny, Cissy Facenda, Wendy Rogers, Nathan & Kim Savage, Brayer & Brian Surratt, Karl & Abigail Grey, Paul "Bear" & Elizabeth Cheezem and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that love him dearly.



Bill was a man of many talents and professions. Not only a general surgeon, he was also a farmer (Cheezem Christmas Tree Farm of Marion), a landowner, a golfer for as many years as he could muster (50+ as a member of his beloved Dusty Hills Country Club of Marion). He spent Thursday nights at Marion's River Club for over forty years. He was a part-time resident of Hilton Head Island's Blue Heron Point and Garden City, SC's Marlin Quay. He became a real estate agent at age 80 when he moved to Clemson, SC to assist his brother Charles K. Cheezem. He was a landmark owner & resident of another Cheezem development: Patrick Square of Clemson. He was a poker player, a member of the WWII Liars Club, The Clemson Men's' Discussion Group and a raconteur of tales, poetry and song like no other. He enjoyed a rum drink or a poor man's Manhattan almost every night. At the time of his death he was the longest living graduate of both Clemson University and MUSC and in his own words: one lucky SOB. All who knew him, loved him and will miss him hereafter.



A remembrance service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers donations may be gifted in his name to: Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 880 S Pleasantburg Dr., Ste 1A, Greenville, SC 29607. A special thank you from the family is sent to Mrs. Georgia "Gardenia" James his beloved end-of-life caretaker along with daughter Peggy who allowed him to fulfil his final years at home.



Published by SCNow on Feb. 24, 2021.