William Lavern
Coker
ALCOLU - William Lavern "Mutt" Coker, 87, widower of Helen Edwardine Morris Coker, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home.
Born January 22, 1934, in Barrineau, he was a son of the late Danny Robert Coker and the late Isla Ethel Driggers Coker. He was a farmer and a member of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He is survived by two children, William L. "Bill" Coker, Jr. (Sherry) and Elizabeth Helen "Libby" Barrineau (Andy), both of Alcolu; six grandchildren, Kevyn McDonald (Brian), Lorre Coker (Pat), Tripp Coker (Kim), Derek Barrineau (Patricia), Casey Barrineau (Brooke) and Cory Barrineau; ten great grandchildren; and a number of special nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Edward Coker; four sisters, Burnette C. Coker, Janie Lee Coker, Virginia C. Moore and Betty Lou C. Atkinson; and four brothers, Cleo Coker, A.R. "Jab" Coker, Howard D. "Pompey" Coker and Danny D. "Lucky" Coker.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Clarendon Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Allen Johnson and the Rev. Derrick Fort officiating.
Grandsons, Tripp Coker, Pat Coker, Bryson McDonald, Derek Barrineau, Casey Barrineau and Cory Barrineau will serve as pallbearers.
A public viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Stephens Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service and other times at the residence, 9566 Highway 301, Alcolu.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
