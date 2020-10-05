Dr. William Deer
Rentz
Dr. William Deer Rentz, age 88, passed away in Salisbury, NC on Friday, October 2, 2020 after a short but intense battle with ALS.
He was born September 21, 1932 in Williamston, SC to Jesse Clyde and Mary Attaway Rentz. He graduated from Williamston High School with honors and Clemson College (now University) in 1954. After graduation he joined the US Air Force. During his years in service he was promoted to Captain and awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal before leaving the Air Force in April 1965.
He and his family moved to Florence, SC in April 1965. He worked in several education jobs, including Industrial Arts teacher at Poynor Junior High, SC Educational TV, and Assistant Principal at Wilson High School. While working and providing for his family, he decided to continue his education by earning his Master of Education, Educational Specialist Degree, and Doctor of Education Degree from the University of South Carolina (he still liked the Clemson Tigers best!) He also had administrative jobs at Marlboro County Schools in Bennettsville, SC, Piedmont Technical Institute in Roxboro, NC, and Beaufort County Schools in Beaufort, SC.
He returned to Florence when he retired in 1995. He served his community during his working years, but after retirement he pursued this full time. He was a Christian, and was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. In Florence, he was a dedicated member of Quinby United Methodist Church, where a Sunday School class is named after him. He was also involved with the Civitan Club for 50 years. In both his church and Civitan activities, he held many roles, including Chairman of the Administrative Board for church and Governor of the SC District for Civitans. He was a charter member of Quinby United Methodist Church and the Beaufort SC Civitan club.
Bill was preceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Alice Abernethy Rentz, parents, and siblings J.C., Watson, George and Virginia Rentz. He his survived by his wife Jean Ingraham Rentz of Salisbury, NC, children Kathryn R. (Richard) Clark of Knoxville, TN, James H. Rentz of O'Fallon, MO, W. Andrew (Debbie) Rentz of Rock Hill, SC, grandchildren Gregory U. (Kristi) Clark of Winter Park, FL, Phillip W. (Katy Pat) Clark of Brentwood, TN, Stephanie A. Rentz of Gastonia, NC, great granddaughters Maddie, Lola, Allison and Shannon Clark; Step-children Kathy Autry of Raleigh, NC, Delone Autry of Raleigh, NC, sister-in-law Kathryn (Ted) Walker of Schertz, TX, several nieces, nephews, and first cousins.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Quinby United Methodist Church, followed by his funeral. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Quinby United Methodist Church, 1247 E. Ashby Road, Quinby, SC 29506. Soudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the Rentz family. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
