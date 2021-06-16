William Everette "Rod"
Drayton
William Everette "Rod" Drayton, 83, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Mr. Drayton was born a son of the late Ronelle Williams Drayton and Mathew Drayton. He attended Clemson University and served eight years in the Naval Reserves. Mr. Drayton retired after 40 years at West Rock, formerly Smurfit-Stone and Rock Tenn.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his children, Christopher Drayton, Tiffany Gainey and Baby Bryan Drayton; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Drayton; sisters, Carol Barker and Betty McElveen.
Mr. Drayton is survived by his wife, Patsy Carter Drayton; son, Brett Drayton of Florence; daughter, Patrice Bynum (Barry) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Farrah Bynum and Jada Tomlinson (Jason), both of Myrtle Beach; sisters, Marilyn Blake of Duncan, SC and Jenelle Fulton of Georgetown, SC; brother, Jimmy Drayton (Johette) of Florence; son-in-law, Reggie Gainey of Florence; and brother-in-law, Ron Barker of Woodruff, SC.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM on Thursday at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel. The family will not be receiving friends at home.
Memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice
.
Please sign the tribute wall and send messages for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 16, 2021.