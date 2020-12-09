Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Bill Farmer
ABOUT
High Point High School
FUNERAL HOME
Norton Funeral Home
1414 W Carolina Ave
Hartsville, SC
William

Farmer

William Ray Farmer, 73, died from natural causes November 29 in Hartsville, South Carolina, in the care of his loving family. Born in Washington, DC, Bill is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Chiddo, sister, JoAnn Bell (Bob), sons, Brian and Daniel (Jessica) Farmer, and five grandchildren, in addition to his former wife, Lee Martin. He was predeceased by his father, Ray, and brother, David.

Out of high school, Bill pursued several jobs in the Baltimore-Washington area before moving to North Carolina with his young family and earning a degree in Accounting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. The family relocated to Hartsville in 1994, and Bill moved back to Maryland in 2003, eventually settling in Annapolis.

Although an accountant by profession, Bill was truly a Renaissance man. A gifted writer and a talented singer, he enjoyed music, travel, film and the Theater, and was very involved with the Hartsville Community Players.

Bill was also very interested in genealogy and could trace his family back many centuries. He was very proud of both his royal roots and his accomplished progeny. Hoping to continue contributing to society, Bill donated his body to the Medical University of South Carolina for medical study.

A Celebration of Life is planned in the spring in Annapolis, MD.

Norton Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Lee, Daniel and Brian, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. May God surround you with His love and give you peace during this difficult time. Sending love and prayers to each of you.
Sheila Hardee
December 11, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
December 6, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results