William Ray Farmer, 73, died from natural causes November 29 in Hartsville, South Carolina, in the care of his loving family. Born in Washington, DC, Bill is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Chiddo, sister, JoAnn Bell (Bob), sons, Brian and Daniel (Jessica) Farmer, and five grandchildren, in addition to his former wife, Lee Martin. He was predeceased by his father, Ray, and brother, David.



Out of high school, Bill pursued several jobs in the Baltimore-Washington area before moving to North Carolina with his young family and earning a degree in Accounting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. The family relocated to Hartsville in 1994, and Bill moved back to Maryland in 2003, eventually settling in Annapolis.



Although an accountant by profession, Bill was truly a Renaissance man. A gifted writer and a talented singer, he enjoyed music, travel, film and the Theater, and was very involved with the Hartsville Community Players.



Bill was also very interested in genealogy and could trace his family back many centuries. He was very proud of both his royal roots and his accomplished progeny. Hoping to continue contributing to society, Bill donated his body to the Medical University of South Carolina for medical study.



A Celebration of Life is planned in the spring in Annapolis, MD.



