William Stacy "Brother" Foxworth
William Stacy "Brother"

Foxworth

William Stacy "Brother" Foxworth, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at McLeod Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Mr. Foxworth was born in Marion, a son of the late William Howard Foxworth and Ruby Wright Foxworth. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Marie Foxworth Jordan (Harry). Mr. Foxworth was involved in many things. He was an entrepreneur, working with precious metals, real estate, private charter air service and was also a historian. He attended the Citadel University.

Surviving is his sister, Patricia Foxworth Boatwright (Austin); and special nieces and nephews: Dr. Stephen E Boatwright (Julia), Kathi Boatwright Flowers (Marshall), Sharon Jordan Socorelis (Charlie), Mark Wright Jordan (Sharon), Stacy Thomas Jordan (Tonya), and Virginia "Jenny" Coleman (Rob).

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published by SCNow from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
SC
