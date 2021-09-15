William E.



Gamble, Jr.



FLORENCE – William Edward "Billy" Gamble, Jr., 79, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after an illness.



Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. A private committal service will be held in Manning Cemetery, Manning, SC.



He was born in Manning, SC, a son of the late William E., Sr., and Eleese Tiller Gamble. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina – Florence. Mr. Gamble was a men's clothier and was employed by Singleton's, Don Wise, Ltd., Rigger's, JCPenney, and Belk Stores. Billy was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence.



He was an avid sports fan, especially the Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves. He had an incredible ability to remember scores and statistics. He even claimed his favorite song was "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."



He is survived by three sisters, Ellen G. (Hubert) Baker of Darlington, Kathleen G. Payne and Donna G. (Lang) Foster, both of Columbia; seven nieces and nephews, and ten great-nieces and -nephews, who lovingly called him "Ya-Ya." He will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends.



Memorials may be made to the Ray Baker Memorial, c/o Darlington Presbyterian Church, 311 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 15, 2021.