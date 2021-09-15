Menu
William E. Gamble Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
William E.

Gamble, Jr.

FLORENCE – William Edward "Billy" Gamble, Jr., 79, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after an illness.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. A private committal service will be held in Manning Cemetery, Manning, SC.

He was born in Manning, SC, a son of the late William E., Sr., and Eleese Tiller Gamble. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and attended the University of South Carolina and the University of South Carolina – Florence. Mr. Gamble was a men's clothier and was employed by Singleton's, Don Wise, Ltd., Rigger's, JCPenney, and Belk Stores. Billy was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Florence.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves. He had an incredible ability to remember scores and statistics. He even claimed his favorite song was "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

He is survived by three sisters, Ellen G. (Hubert) Baker of Darlington, Kathleen G. Payne and Donna G. (Lang) Foster, both of Columbia; seven nieces and nephews, and ten great-nieces and -nephews, who lovingly called him "Ya-Ya." He will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Ray Baker Memorial, c/o Darlington Presbyterian Church, 311 Pearl St., Darlington, SC 29532.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC
Sep
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence

Just now learned of Billy's passing. I worked after school and holidays at Singleton's for several years. Then at Le Masters. Billy was legendary. Glad to have known him many years ago.
Dustin Grainger
Friend
September 27, 2021
Wade and Lynn Ham
Family
September 16, 2021
Billy's Family : Sorry to learn about Billy's passing. Knew Billy well for many years, A truly nice man who will surely be deeply missed. May God comfort you as only He can.
Danny Talbott
September 15, 2021
Kathy, I was so sorry to hear about Billy's passing. I hope that the whole family will find peace and comfort in the days to come.
Beth Stevens Turner
Other
September 15, 2021
Enjoyed being at Carolina football game with Billy !!! He always had a smile and enthusiasm for his Gamecocks!!! I'll miss that positive attitude.
David Knight
Friend
September 15, 2021
