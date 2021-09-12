William "Billy"
Conrad Gilbert
William "Billy" Conrad Gilbert, 62, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Born in Castle, Germany, he was a son of Bobbie Killen Gilbert and the late Joe Frank Gilbert. He was a member of LifeSpring Church and former church historian for many years. Billy was an avid collector of many things and the President of the Spartanburg Stamp Club. He worked at Beverage Air for 30 years in the engineering department and recently was working at Hubble Lighting as their Master Data Administrator. Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Gilbert.
Left to cherish his memory with his mother is his loving wife of 37 years, Terri Gilbert; two daughters, Kyleigh May (Dustin) and Kaitlyn Salas (Israel); brother, Bobby Gilbert (Phoebe); two sisters, Nancy Owen (Scott) and Nicole McClain (Jason); and two grandchildren, Aidan May and Addilynn May.
A memorial service to celebrate Billy's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at LifeSpring Church. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifeSpring Church, 1641 Old Furnace Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
