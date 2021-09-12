We are going to miss Billy at church. I really like talked with him and he was so smart and knowledgeable. I loved seeing the way Terri and Billy looked at each other. You could see two people who had been married for so long but still loved each other so much in those looks. I am praying for the Gilbert family as they mourn the loss of this great son, husband, father, and grandfather. As Terri says in her Church calls. "Love to all."

Jeanne Cluney Friend September 11, 2021