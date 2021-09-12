Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Conrad "Billy" Gilbert
FUNERAL HOME
Eggers Funeral Home - Boiling Springs
195 Rainbow Lake Rd
Boiling Springs, SC
William "Billy"

Conrad Gilbert

William "Billy" Conrad Gilbert, 62, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Born in Castle, Germany, he was a son of Bobbie Killen Gilbert and the late Joe Frank Gilbert. He was a member of LifeSpring Church and former church historian for many years. Billy was an avid collector of many things and the President of the Spartanburg Stamp Club. He worked at Beverage Air for 30 years in the engineering department and recently was working at Hubble Lighting as their Master Data Administrator. Billy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Gilbert.

Left to cherish his memory with his mother is his loving wife of 37 years, Terri Gilbert; two daughters, Kyleigh May (Dustin) and Kaitlyn Salas (Israel); brother, Bobby Gilbert (Phoebe); two sisters, Nancy Owen (Scott) and Nicole McClain (Jason); and two grandchildren, Aidan May and Addilynn May.

A memorial service to celebrate Billy's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at LifeSpring Church. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifeSpring Church, 1641 Old Furnace Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

Online condolences may be registered at www.eggersfuneralhome.com

Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
LifeSpring Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Eggers Funeral Home - Boiling Springs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home - Boiling Springs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Terri and beautiful family,
You are in my thoughts and prayers as you celebrate your loving husband, father and grandfather tomorrow. We didn't know Billy well, but we know how loved and loving he was. We know Sweet Susie welcomed him to heaven. May God's love, your love of one another, and memories of Billy lift you up and bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Love,
Nancy and Bobby Norton
Nancy and Bobby Norton
Friend
September 17, 2021
Billy .... u Will be deeply missed by many ... walking streets of Gold with Jesus ....praying for u Terri & family ... we live u all dearly, Gina, Madelyn & my girls
Gina Horn Williamson
Friend
September 15, 2021
Cousin Billy was a wonderful person who will be missed. He had a smile that would light up the room. My God hold you all a little closer during this time of sorrow. May he walk beside you and hold you each step of your journey without Billy. Jackie and I continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tina Gilbert
Family
September 15, 2021
Dear Terri - I am heartbroken for you and your family. I didn't know Billy, but I remember quite well how you talked about him with so much love. I am sorry I can't attend the service and give you a big hug. Please know I have been thinking and praying for you.
Natalie Lankford
Friend
September 15, 2021
I'm so sorry to here Billy has passed may prayers be with you .
Eric Sherbert [ mohawk]
September 14, 2021
Terri and family, I work with Billy at Beverage-Air long time ago. He was a great guy. Always making people laugh. He was in the engineer department and I was in the Data Processing department. He was a very smart young man.He design the coolers that Beverage-Air sold. My prayers and thoughts are with all of the family. Brenda Bright
Brenda Bright
Work
September 13, 2021
Hi, Terri. This is your favorite first cousin, Dale! There no words to describe what I am feeling for you and the girls in my heart right now. I would not take anything for the time when we all went to church together. I loved Billy and enjoyed the times he and I talked. I feel privileged to have known such an honorable person and blessed that he became a part of our family. God bless you all!
Dale Mason
September 12, 2021
“Well done, my good and faithful servant. You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Enter into the joy your Master.” Matthew 25:23.

Terri, Sandy and I send our love and prayers for you, your children, grandchildren and Billy’s Mom! We love you dearly, friend. You know we are just a phone call away. Lean on us, that’s what friends are for.

God bless you all,

Karen and Sandy Morgan
Karen Morgan
Friend
September 11, 2021
We are going to miss Billy at church. I really like talked with him and he was so smart and knowledgeable. I loved seeing the way Terri and Billy looked at each other. You could see two people who had been married for so long but still loved each other so much in those looks. I am praying for the Gilbert family as they mourn the loss of this great son, husband, father, and grandfather. As Terri says in her Church calls. "Love to all."
Jeanne Cluney
Friend
September 11, 2021
September 11, 2021
I am saddened and shocked of Billy’s passing! Terri and family, you’re in my heart and prayers. I am blessed to have known Billy. Thank you Lord God for Terri and her girls and please, wrap them up with your presence! Thank you for Billy and the life he led for you. In Jesus’ name, amen.
Cindy Jones
Friend
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results