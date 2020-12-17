William Francis
Godwin, Jr.
William Francis Godwin, Jr., 66, husband of Kathy Baylor Godwin, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 in McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence.
Francis was born October 18, 1954, in Kingstree, SC, a son of the late William Francis "Bill" Godwin, Sr. and Leona Grantham Godwin. He was owner and operator of F & W Body Shop, also known as the Honda Man. Francis could often be found working on a car in his shop, at home, watching his favorite old tv shows and movies or out eating and spending time with his family and close friends. He was a member of Kingstree Second Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition of his wife Kathy are: a son, Timothy (Marla) Godwin, of Kingstree; a daughter, Katelyn Godwin, of Kingstree; a granddaughter, Katie Godwin; a sister, Vicky (Donnie) Witherspoon, of Kingstree; 2 nieces, Amy (Edward) Strong, of Andrews; and Emily (Dale) Tisdale, of Kingstree; 4 great nieces, Courtney Strong, Mary-Katherine Tisdale, Reagan Strong, and Whitney Tisdale; he was Poppy to 3 special children, Morgan Lane, Allie Baylor, and JT Baylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willie and Victoria Godwin Greene and maternal grandparents, Anderson and Moneta Grantham.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Williamsburg Funeral Home Chapel with a burial in Kingstree Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Due to COVID 19 mask and social distancing are required. Memorials may be made to Kingstree Second Baptist Church, 20 Dennis Avenue, Kingstree, SC 29556 or American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2020.