.Florence, SC/Hendersonville, NC – William "Bill" Alfred Gray, Jr., age 81 died Thursday, March 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, March 28th at Shepard Memorial Park, 5045 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Sunday at the home of Ned and Betsy Dargan, 1306 S. Charleston Rd. Darlington, SC.
Born to William Alfred Gray, Sr. and Hilda Francesa Gray, Bill was the third baby born in Virginia on January 1, 1941. They moved to Hendersonville, NC in 1946. That same year the family home, located off US 64 in the Brightwater community, known as Rockhaven was purchased. Bill attended Immaculata Catholic School in Hendersonville through grade eight and later Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. The family spent winter months in Coral Gables, Florida. Bill graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC in 1963 with a BA degree. He served on active duty in the US Army, stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky, achieving the highest company officer rank of Captain. He began his career in management with the REA Express Co., then with the SCM-Allied Paper Co. Bill spent many years in the field of management consulting working in several consulting firms based in New York, NY.
Bill is survived by his wife, Robbie Gray; and his sister, Nella Gray Barkley of Charleston, SC; Robbie's children, Elizabeth (Robert) Chase of Mt. Pleasant, Ned (Betsy) Dargan of Darlington, and James (Mandy) Dargan of Darlington. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jane Gray Stilwell.
Bill and Robbie were married in 2001. They lived together in Rockhaven in Hendersonville, NC and North Myrtle Beach, SC. They were members of the Hendersonville Country Club and were also known to hold gala parties. Bill was sometimes referred to as "Mumbles" by many of his friends. He was kind to all and all the dogs in the neighborhood were fond of him.
The family wishes to thank the staff at McLeod Hospice House for their excellent loving care of Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
