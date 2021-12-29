Reverend William G.
Lewis
HARTSVILLE -- Reverend William G. Lewis, age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Funeral services were held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Spring Branch Baptist Church by his pastor, Reverend Buddy Amerson. The committal service followed in the church cemetery and was officiated by Rev. R.B. Ashley.
Reverend Lewis was born March 25, 1942 in Hartsville, SC a son of the late Maxie Brooks and Ruth Isgett Lewis. A self-employed contractor, he owned and operated William Lewis Builders for many years. Around home, he was affectionately known as "Cotton." Not long after accepting Christ as his Savior, Bro. William accepted the Lord's call on his life and was ordained into the Gospel Ministry in 1972. A pastor for over 50 years, Reverend Lewis pastored the following churches: Harris Creek Baptist (Society Hill, SC), Palmetto Baptist (Patrick, SC), Horse Pen Baptist (Gilbert, WV), Calvary Baptist (Ieager, WV), New Hope Baptist (Hartsville, SC), David's Grove Baptist (Chesterfield, SC), Red Hill Baptist (Bishopville, SC), and was currently serving Wayside Baptist Church of Bishopville, SC.
Reverend Lewis faithfully served in the local Southern Baptist Associations in each area he pastored. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling with his family. He was a true family man who loved, supported, and prayed for his family. Of all things that he enjoyed, his passion was preaching Jesus to a lost and dying world and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ to everyone he came in contact with. In his final hours of life, his family heard him fervently praying.
In addition to his parents, Reverend Lewis was also preceded in death by all of his siblings, James Brooks Lewis, Reverend Lawrence Vernon Lewis, Valerie Ann Dixon, and Jerry "John" Wayne Lewis; sister-in-law, Dorothy Chewning- McLeod; brother-in-law, Bobby Dixon.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Cheryl Crowley Lewis of the home; daughters, Betty Lewis (Rev. Craig) Roscoe of Cheraw, SC, Jean Lewis (Doug) Compton, Sr., Angie Lewis (Todd) Anderson of Marion, IA, and Crystal Lewis (Eric) Watford of Hartsville, SC; grandchildren, Christopher (Marylyn) Roscoe, Jason (Angela) Roscoe, Brent Roscoe, Doug (Annie) Compton, Jr., Scott Compton, Jesse Anderson, Steven (Bekkah Garbe) Anderson, Amber (Cameron Dow) Anderson, Camron (Kevin Russ) Watford, and foster grandchild, Daquan Jordan; great grandchildren, Cheree, Chaslyn, Blaklyn, Rayne, Ethan, Dalton, Brenly, Connor, Emma, Kaitlyn, and Jacob; great – great grandchildren, Clayton, and Kingston; sisters-in-law, Shirley Lewis, and Elaine Lewis both of Hartsville, SC; brother-in-law, Robert McLeod of Cheraw, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff and administration of Lexington Medical Center, Lexington Cardiology, McLeod Hospital of Florence, and Regency SouthernCare Hospice for the love and care shown to Reverend Lewis and his family.
Memorials may be made to Wayside Baptist Church, 2685 Lee State Park Rd., Bishopville, SC 29010, or Spring Branch Baptist Church, 5106 Middendorf Rd., Hartsville, SC 29550.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. ~ John 3:16
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com
) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Lewis family.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 29, 2021.