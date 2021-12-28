Menu
William Leonard Pate
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lamar High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
William Leonard

Pate

William Leonard (Coach) Pate, Jr.

July 31, 1933 - December 24, 2021

Bill Pate passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Hospital, Pineville, NC after

a brief illness.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at the Fellowship Hall at Bowling Green Presbyterian Church in Clover, SC. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary officiated by the Reverend Doctor Martin Stokes. Burial will be private at the church cemetery.

Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Withers Pate, his son, William L.

Pate, III (Selina) of Belmont, NC and his daughter Karen Pate Bryant (Robby) of

Clayton, NC; his grandchildren, Kelsey Pate Povse (Max) of Raleigh, NC, Hannah

Lenore Pate of Raleigh, NC, and William Robert Bryant of Charlotte, NC; his niece,

Barbara Copeland Suddeth of Columbia, SC; his sister-in-law, Beth McDonald Landfair (Bill) and sister-in-law, Susan Withers Jackson and her husband Edward Bailey Jackson who was a special confidant and provided countless assistance to Bill. He was the son of the late William Leonard Pate, Sr. and Octavia Privette Pate and the brother of the late Jeanette Pate Copeland and her

husband James Frank Copeland, Jr.

Coach Pate was born July 31, 1933 in Florence, SC. He was a graduate of Lamar High School,

Class of 1952 and Clemson University, Class of 1956, where he received a bachelor's degree

in Education. After a brief stint in the United States Army, he began his

coaching career which spanned almost 40 years. He served as Athletic Director, football and baseball coach at Timmonsville, Lake View and York High Schools. He also served as a Graduate Assistant in football and baseball at Clemson University. His football teams won over 200 games including 4 State Championships and 12 Conference Titles. He won the Football State Coach of the Year Award 6 times and was inducted into the SCACA hall of Fame in 1996 as well as the South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016. Coach Pate was Head Coach in the 1978 North South All Star game and served as an Assistant Coach in the 1982 Shrine Bowl game. He won 3 State Championships in High School and American Legion Baseball. His 1968 American Legion team won the Southeastern Championship and finished 3rd in the American Legion World Series. After retiring, he coached football, basketball and baseball at Hudgens Academy in Lynchburg, SC.

Even with all the athletic accomplishments, he was most proud of his wife, children, their spouses and his 3 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to York County Fellowship of Christian Athletes , C/O Randy Mellichamp, PO Box 423, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or Pee Dee Fellowship of Christian Athletes, C/O John Griggs, PO Box 292, Kingstree, SC 29556.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Pate Family

Bratton Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Fellowship Hall at Bowling Green Presbyterian Church
Clover, SC
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bowling Green Presbyterian Church
SC
So very sorry for your loss. Coach Pate was an icon and you were a wonderful teacher.
Gregg Weatherly
December 30, 2021
We appreciate his gifts and service with so many!
Mary Louise Hough Robinson
December 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tommy Blair
December 29, 2021
Coach Pate was my history and Phys Ed teacher at Timmonsville Junior High School. He also served as Head Coach for Timmonsville High School. He was a man of integrity and a role model to all who were fortunate enough to be a student under him. My prayers are with his family at this time.
Joyce Clayton Bullard
School
December 28, 2021
It is so sad to see where Coach Pate passed away. He was our PE teacher and coach at Timmonsville High School my class was 1963 and we all loved him. He was an outstanding person as well as a teacher and coach. He really had a wonderful career according to his obituary and I am so glad he had a great family as well. Just know I am only one of thousands who knew and loved Coach Pate. May he rest in peace and he definitely made a monumental difference in all our lives at Timmonsville. Kathryn Windham Cox/Class of 63' Charleston SC
Kathryn Windham Cox
School
December 28, 2021
Mitchell Blackwell
December 28, 2021
Coach Pate was my S.C. History teacher in 7th grade at T´ville and lead our sports teams to successful seasons. He had a deep baritone voice that really could put a kid in their place! Thanks for sharing him with us during our formative years.
Lynnette Pierce Holston
December 28, 2021
