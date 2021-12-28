It is so sad to see where Coach Pate passed away. He was our PE teacher and coach at Timmonsville High School my class was 1963 and we all loved him. He was an outstanding person as well as a teacher and coach. He really had a wonderful career according to his obituary and I am so glad he had a great family as well. Just know I am only one of thousands who knew and loved Coach Pate. May he rest in peace and he definitely made a monumental difference in all our lives at Timmonsville. Kathryn Windham Cox/Class of 63' Charleston SC

