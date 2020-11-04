William
Rauh
DILLON -- William Edwin Rauh (Bill/Billy), formerly of Florence SC, died on October 29, 2020 after an extended illness. He was the son of Captain William Herman Rauh and Emma Ruth Critcher Rauh. He was born on June 27, 1951 in Ft. Dix, New Jersey.
He was a graduate of McLenaghan High School (Class of 1969); attended Francis Marion University and the University of South Carolina with a degree in Education. Mr. Rauh also had a Masters Degree in Administration and Mental Retardation. He also became project director of Industrial Engineering of Kayser Roth in Marietta, GA. He left his position in Marietta and went back into teaching where he taught for thirty-four years before retiring. He was the first pianist for USC Florence chorus and FMC chorus. Mr. Rauh was an organist, having studied under Joe Greer and Dr. Tom Owens at Erskine. He was the organist at several churches through the years in South Carolina, having recently served twelve years at First Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina. He was once told that that where most organists concentrated on technique, he focused more on playing from the heart. Mr. Rauh also studied piano under Dr. Benny Woods.
Survivors include the love of his life, wife Ellen Valley Rauh; sons, Dr. William Jonathan Rauh (Amanda) of Summerville, Adam Rauh of Athens, GA, and Charles Joshua Rauh (Dr. Molly Shephard Rauh) of Chicago, IL. His beloved grandchildren, Wyatt Stephen Rauh of Athens, Ayla Grace & Eliza Wren Rauh of Chicago, and William Ellis Rauh of Summerville. Mr. Rauh also survived by several loving nieces and nephews; his sisters-in-law, Peggy Ellison Williams and Jane Ellison Kassow of Acworth, GA; and brother-in-law Kenneth Williams of Marietta, GA.
There will be a private memorial service held for Mr. William Edwin Rauh at a later date directed by Cooper Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 181 E. Evans Street, Suite 9, Florence, SC 29506, American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to an Animal Shelter of one's choice.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 4, 2020.