William Aubrey



Snipes



FLORENCE - William Aubrey Snipes, 102, husband of Josephine Ausley Snipes, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at The Manor in Florence, SC.



Aubrey was born in Bibb County, near Brent, Alabama, on December 31, 1919, a son of the late Albert Lonnie Snipes and Clara Elam Snipes. He spent his 43-year career working for Carolina Power and Light Company starting in 1941 at the Waterville Plant in the mountains of North Carolina. He then worked in Raleigh, NC, before moving to Florence, SC, in 1950, where he worked until his retirement in 1985.



He married Josephine Ausley in Mt. Gilead, NC, on June 28, 1947. They had one precious son, Robert Gregory Snipes, who married Kathryn Fenters, and passed away in 1995. Aubrey was a devoted member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Florence where he served on numerous committees and was a lifelong member of the Jimmy McNair Sunday School Class. He enjoyed reading and working in his yard and garden, both at home and at his mountain house in Franklin, NC. Aubrey was a devoted fan of Alabama football and followed the Crimson Tide closely from game to game each year. Roll Tide! Most of all Aubrey was a wonderful husband, father, and inspiration for his family and friends.



Aubrey was drafted at 22 into the Army in World War II and was one of the thousands of young men who stormed the beaches of Normandy. That day, June 6, 1944, when his infantry unit hit Utah Beach, was ingrained in his memory. He was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart. Returning to the battlefield, he took part in the Battle of the Bulge. He received the Bronze Star and Combat Infantrymen's Badge among his many other citations. He was one of the heroes of The Greatest Generation to whom we, as Americans, owe so much. When the war ended he returned to work for CP&L.



Aubrey is survived by Josephine, his devoted wife of 74 years, and special children Kathy and Mitch House, sister Gloria Goodson, nephews Steve (Martha) Goodson and great-nephew Sam, and Gary (Kim) Goodson, and great-nephew Joe. He was predeceased his son, Greg, brother-in-law Howard Goodson, siblings Waldo (Mina) Snipes, Lucille (Walter) Dukes, and Norvaree (Willie) Lightsey.



The funeral will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm, preceded by visitation in the Family Life Center at St Paul at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Florence, SC. Arrangements are being handled by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



The family wishes to thank the staff at The Manor and Dr. Rick Howell for their excellent, loving care of Mr. Snipes. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC, 29501.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 19, 2022.