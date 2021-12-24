William Charles "Charlie"
Tucker
Society Hill – William Charles "Charlie" Tucker, age 65 died Thursday, December 16, 2021. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, December 28th at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born on May 21, 1956, Charlie was the son of the late James Hewitt Tucker and Mary Agnes "Aggie" Blackmon Tucker. He worked at Blackmon Memorials in Darlington for 20 years. Charlie enjoyed fishing, watching movies and sports on TV, especially NASCAR. He was very attentive to his mother and helped take care of her during her final years. Charlie was a member of Welsh Neck Baptist Church.
Surviving are his siblings, Ellen Tucker (Walter) Berry of Darlington, Mary Lee Tucker Stegen of Arizona, Henry Tucker of Society Hill, and Sarah "Sally" Tucker Rosser of Society Hill; a sister-in-law, Roxanne Tucker; and many nieces and nephews; special cousins Gary Poston & Sammie Keith; special friend Joey Linton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy" H. Tucker.
Memorials may be made to Welsh Neck Baptist Church, 112 Church St. Society Hill, SC 29593; or to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 503 Darlington, SC 29540.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 24, 2021.