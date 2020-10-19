William W. "Billy"
Drose
MARION -- William W. "Billy" Drose passed away Saturday, October 17, after an illness. A graveside will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery directed by Richardson Funeral Home of Marion. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page for all those unable to attend.
Mr. Drose was born in Marion, a son of the late Jasper and Fannie Maye Drose. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Pete Drose, sister, Bertha Maye McCaskill, and daughter-in-law, Brandie Drose (Robbie). Mr. Drose was retired from West Rock Paper Mill where he worked for 42 years as Maintenance Mechanic. He was also a long- time member of Marion Baptist Church, and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class. He was also on the Board of Trustees for Garden City Chapel. Mr. Drose was an avid hunter and flounder fishmerman, and was a member of Wahee Gun Club.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Roberts Drose of the home; sons: Wes Drose (Shelley) and their daughter, Brittany Jackson (Jay); Chris Drose (Stacye) and their children Kayla and Lexi; and Robbie Drose; daughter, Angie Grice (Carroll) and their children Anna Marie and Holly; brother-in-law, Lyde McCaskill and sister-in-law, Maxine "Mac" Drose; and one great-grandchild, Ansleigh Jackson.
Memorials may be made to Youth Mentors, PO Box 12147, Florence, SC 29504 or to Garden City Chapel, 316 Dogwood Dr N., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 19, 2020.