HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Mr. William Wayne Sims, 80, of Hartsville, passed away Friday morning, November 13th, 2020, while surrounded by his girls.
A graveside service was held at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, from Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Ken Hughes officiating. The family spoke with friends following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Sims was a son of the late Jesse Ray and Loris Teal Sims. He graduated from McClenaghan High School of Florence, later graduated from Coker College, earned his Master's Degree from Golden Gate University, then became an auctioneer while attending Southeastern School of Auctioneering. Wayne was appointed by Governor Carol Campbell on the Foster Care Review Board and was a state official for the high school football league. He also coached the Hartsville Dixie Youth Baseball.
Later, Governor Mark Sanford appointed him as a Trustee of the Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School. Mr. Sims proudly served our country in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Hartsville Masonic Lodge #173, member of the Darlington County Red Fez Club, and the Jolly Jeepsters. Also, he was a longtime member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
Wayne was employed with Sonoco Products Company and later retired from Florence-Darlington Technical College; where he made many friends over the years. Wayne was also a ham radio operator who enjoyed talking with people all over the world.
Mr. Sims is survived by his wife, Edna Young Sims of the home; daughters, Lori Sims (Randy) Lowe and Melode Sims (Cone) Manuel of Hartsville; grandchildren, Seth (Peyton) Lowe of Hartsville and Collin Manuel of Augusta, Georgia; brother, James Russel "Tootie" (Marlene) Sims of Florence; also numberous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Trellis Ray "Bud"
(Ethel) Sims.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to his doctor and longtime friend, Dr. T. James Bell, the caring staff of the Retreat at Carolina Bay, and Amedisys Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 202 Lakeview Blvd, Hartsville, SC 29550, Hartsville Fire Department, 111 7th St.
Hartsville, SC 29550 or the Jesse Ray Sims Florence Fire Department Station #5 at 296 East Redbud Lane, Florence, South Carolina 29505.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 15, 2020.