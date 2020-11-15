I wanted to express my heartfelt condolences to the Sims family for your loss. Tootie, being your cousin I remember all the times we played cowboys together with Wayne and Richard. Remember, our horses were sticks we strattled with string as raines, you remember, Roy Rogers, Lash Larue, Gene Autry, and Smiley Burnett. What an imagination, then your Mom would serve up some nervous pudding, that would be jello. Those were wonderful memories. I will pray for Wayne, you and your family. Love, Allen

Allen Hill November 16, 2020