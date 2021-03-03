William "Pete"



Yarborough



SCRANTON -- William "Pete" Yarborough, 71, husband of Linda Rauch Yarborough, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at MUSC Health in Florence.



Mr. Yarborough was born on March 17, 1949 in Florence County, son of the late Robert James "RJ" Yarborough and Evelyn Yarborough Adee. Pete was a graduate of J.C. Lynch High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he attended Florence-Darlington Tech and spent the next 30 plus years as a Master Machinist/Tool and Die Maker. He was extremely Math oriented and loved a machining challenge. After retiring, he enjoyed working in his shop, especially with his son on machining projects. While still able, he enjoyed camping-fishing trips with his friends, spending time in his shop with his step grandsons, and the granddaughter he loved beyond words and made sure she had whatever her heart desired.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda R. Yarborough; a beloved son, Dwayne and his wife Wendy, whom he loved as a daughter; stepsons, Chance O'Neal and Joshua Parker; his only granddaughter, Kirsten Yarborough; one step-great-granddaughter; brother, Rev. Dale Yarborough and wife Martha, all from Scranton; a very special nephew, whom he loved like a son, Robert Foskey of Jacksonville, FL; stepsister, Diane (Furman) Tanner; stepbrother, Pete Lee; and many other special nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his parents, stepmother, Margaret Yarborough, brother, Bill Yarborough, and sister, Helen Y. Hart; and stepbrother, Jerry Lee.



Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton with burial to follow at Yarborough Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the funeral home.



Due to COVID-19, the family request for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



Memorials may be made to Yarborough Cemetery Fund, % Alton Yarborough, Jr. 2015 Old Creek Road, Scranton, SC 29591.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 3, 2021.