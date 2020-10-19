1504 N JP Wright Loop Road, Jacksonville, AR 72076
Oct
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home
1504 N JP Wright Loop Road, Jacksonville, AR 72076
Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home
So sorry to hear about Mr. Pressley, I really thought a lot of him. Mr. Will, that’s what I called him, working next to him at the Homet factory. He was a great man, a wonderful person to be around and always spoke of his children and how proud he was of them. He will be missed, my prayers are with you his family, Deepest Sympathy Cindy Culwell, Burkburnett, Texas
Cindy Culwell
Friend
October 17, 2020
Deepest sympathy to family & friends. While I hadn't seen Willie in many years, I had the fond memory of having met him in the music department of Midwestern University in the early 70's. We went on a USO tour of the Caribbean and I was privileged to hear his amazing voice every day for almost a month. Rest in peace my friend.