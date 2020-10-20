Willie J.
Pressley
Willie J. Pressley, 81, of Jacksonville, AR passed away on October 12, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1939 to the late Clarence and Julia (Burroughs) Pressley in Nesmith, South Carolina.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Willie will be laid to rest after the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136, an online guestbook will be available at www.MooresJacksonville FuneralHome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 20, 2020.