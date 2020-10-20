So sorry to hear about Mr. Pressley, I really thought a lot of him. Mr. Will, that’s what I called him, working next to him at the Homet factory. He was a great man, a wonderful person to be around and always spoke of his children and how proud he was of them. He will be missed, my prayers are with you his family, Deepest Sympathy Cindy Culwell, Burkburnett, Texas

Cindy Culwell Friend October 17, 2020