Willie McKever
Larrimore
Sumter, SC...Willie McKever Larrimore, age 90, beloved husband of sixty-one years to Dorothy Hucks Larrimore, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his residence.
Born in the Gresham Community in Marion County, he was the son of the late Mack and Dessie Larrimore. Mr. Larrimore served in the US Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 successful years of service. While on active duty he received numerous medals, awards, and commendations. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he went on to work and retire from Wellman Industries and Martin Color Fi. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 and Sumter Cruisers Car Club. Mr. Larrimore will be remembered as a faithful and loving husband, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, he is survived by one daughter, Mona Marie McDaniel and her husband Billy; five grandchildren, Justin McDaniel and his wife Joy, Lisa Burke and husband Rick, Anna McDaniel, Caleb Larrimore, and Andrew Larrimore, three great grandchildren, Taylor and Avery McDaniel and Harper Burke; one brother, Randy Larrimore and his wife Ann, four sisters, Vernice Jordan, Ruth Harrelson and her husband Phillip, Geraline Skipper, and Janice Thomas; one step sister, Jeanette Harrelson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Mack and Dessie Larrimore, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mattie Woodberry Larrimore; two sons, Willie Mack Larrimore, and Marvin Ladson Larrimore; three sisters, Dorothy Evans, Gladys Hardee, and Ellie Harrelson; and three brothers, Leroy Larrimore, Lloyd Larrimore, and John Edgar Larrimore.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Mark's United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wes Conner officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm in the Florence National Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Justin McDaniel, Caleb Larrimore, Andrew Larrimore, Kelly Larrimore, Rick Burke, and Dale Hannah.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Bullock Funeral Home and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 27 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150.
You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com
and sign the family's guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.
Bullock Funeral Homewww.bullockfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Jul. 1, 2021.