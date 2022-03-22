Willie Thomas



Ward, Jr.



Willie Thomas Ward Jr., 75, affectionately know as "Tommy" or "T", died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Lancaster Convalescent Center.



Tommy was born on February 23, 1947, in Florence County, son of the late Willie Thomas Ward, Sr. and Annie Bell Matthews Ward. Tommy was a graduate of Lake City High School, Class of 1968, and was a lifelong member of Paran Baptist Church. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World #268. Tommy worked for Dr. David L. Brown, Jr, veterinarian, at East Main Drive-In Theater, and at Wellman, Inc. He also served for many years as volunteer assistant coach for football, baseball and basketball at his Alma Mater. He loved his church and assisted his preacher at Paran Baptist Church when called upon



Services will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Carolina Funeral Home at 5:00 PM, with burial to follow at Matthews Cemetery, Coward SC. Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 PM prior to the service.



He is survived by his brother Sammie M. (Nancy) Ward, his niece Samantha (Dominic) Braman, and his nephew Sammie M. "Junior" Ward, Jr.



Memorials may be made to Lake City High School Athletics, c/o Matt Appicella, 652 N Matthews Road, Lake City SC 29560, or Miracle League of Florence County, 710 S Irby Street, Florence SC 29501



Published by SCNow on Mar. 22, 2022.